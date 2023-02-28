Analyzing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for zvelo and Docebo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Docebo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Docebo has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Docebo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than zvelo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

39.1% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

zvelo has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Docebo 2.98% -4.19% -2.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares zvelo and Docebo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Docebo $133.76 million 8.54 -$13.60 million $0.11 315.45

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Docebo.

Summary

Docebo beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

