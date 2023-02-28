Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $316.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $429.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.73.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $295.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $291.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

