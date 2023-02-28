Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.88 on Thursday. Hess has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.26 and its 200-day moving average is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

