Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Cohu by 19.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 89.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

Cohu Company Profile

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Cohu has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

