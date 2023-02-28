Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) Head-To-Head Review

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -42.99% -37.73% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.85 $122.83 million ($0.99) -2.53 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.29 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.72

Risk & Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Innovus Pharmaceuticals. Ovid Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ovid Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

