Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.7 %

BROS opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.