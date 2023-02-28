HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($46.81) to €49.00 ($52.13) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

