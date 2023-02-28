Brokerages Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Target Price at $54.67

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.1 %

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.