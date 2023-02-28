Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,546,426.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

