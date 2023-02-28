Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives $16.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPTF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.57) to €17.70 ($18.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Getlink Price Performance

Getlink stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. Getlink has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

