Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CQP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.