Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Twilio stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

