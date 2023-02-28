Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Raised to GBX 800

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 715 ($8.63) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 580 ($7.00) to GBX 610 ($7.36) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Howden Joinery Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HWDJF opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

