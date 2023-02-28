Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,700 at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.51) to GBX 1,850 ($22.32) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.93) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,062.50.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

