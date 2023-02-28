Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance
Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
