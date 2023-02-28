Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given New GBX 90 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

