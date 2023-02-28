HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target Raised to GBX 775 at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.45) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 570 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $669.33.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in HSBC by 52.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 131.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

