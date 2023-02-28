Raymond James Lowers WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WOW. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

WOW opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $932.70 million, a P/E ratio of -531.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth about $13,353,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 303,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

