Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.18.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

