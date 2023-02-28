Societal CDMO (SCTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Societal CDMO to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of Societal CDMO stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Institutional Trading of Societal CDMO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

