Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Plug Power Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
