Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

