Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XENE shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

