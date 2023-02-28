Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Dycom Industries Stock Performance
DY stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $122.13.
Insider Activity at Dycom Industries
In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.
Dycom Industries Company Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.