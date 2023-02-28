Desktop Metal (DM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Desktop Metal by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Desktop Metal

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

