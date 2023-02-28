Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

