HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

HNI Price Performance

Shares of HNI opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. HNI has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HNI Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $253,466. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.