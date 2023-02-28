StockNews.com Lowers MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MDU stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

