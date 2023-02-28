StockNews.com Lowers St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
St. Joe stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
