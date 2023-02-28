StockNews.com Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
EGO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
