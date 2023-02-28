StockNews.com Upgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

EGO stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

