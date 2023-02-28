Brokers Offer Predictions for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bankshares cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.19.

RNW stock opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

