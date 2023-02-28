Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Nintendo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $13.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nintendo
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.