Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nintendo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 894,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 650,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 61,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

