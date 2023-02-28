Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.24.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $143.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.06.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $73,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after buying an additional 362,256 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.