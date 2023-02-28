Robert W. Baird Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.48. YETI has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

