Comparing Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -330.60% -33.84% -26.60% Exscientia -405.81% -18.43% -14.66%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $46.83 million 37.62 -$154.81 million ($2.88) -11.09 Exscientia $24.55 million 31.22 -$67.70 million ($1.99) -3.19

Exscientia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exscientia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 5 5 0 2.50 Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $46.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%. Exscientia has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 147.11%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Exscientia beats Kymera Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

