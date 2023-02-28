Raymond James Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $227.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $233.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.50.

American Tower stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Natixis grew its holdings in American Tower by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 564,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,536 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

