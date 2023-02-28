Barclays Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,475.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,260.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,182.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,044.05 and a 200 day moving average of $950.64. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,608 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $89,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

