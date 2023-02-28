Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Iluka Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Iluka Resources stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.57.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

