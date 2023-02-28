Robert W. Baird Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $173.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $106.12 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.