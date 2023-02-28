Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magazine Luiza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Magazine Luiza Stock Performance

Shares of MGLUY stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. Magazine Luiza has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Magazine Luiza Company Profile

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

