Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.7 %
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,558,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245,698 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $49,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,961 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth $38,190,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.