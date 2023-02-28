Brokers Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.23) for the year. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.75) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

NYSE CVNA opened at $8.93 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 944.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

