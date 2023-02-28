Brokers Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.23) for the year. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.75) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.95.

Carvana Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $8.93 on Monday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 944.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

