Alight, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alight in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alight’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

ALIT opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Alight by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 32,243,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,560,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alight by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,129 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,931,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 246,163 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,825,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105,264 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

