Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bath & Body Works, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.3 %

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of BBWI opened at $41.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.