i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for i-80 Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX opened at $2.30 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,443,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 511,264 shares during the period. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,760,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,768 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

