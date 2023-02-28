SVB Leerink Weighs in on Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKTR. SVB Securities cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

