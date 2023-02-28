SVB Leerink Comments on GoodRx Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GoodRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for GoodRx’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. DA Davidson dropped their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

GDRX stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in GoodRx by 370.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoodRx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

