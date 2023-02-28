Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 223,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the period.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
See Also
