Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.08. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 223,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the period.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

