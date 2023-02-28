Davide Campari-Milano Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Davide Campari-Milano’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

DVDCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.30 ($9.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €11.90 ($12.66) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

About Davide Campari-Milano

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

