FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.74. The consensus estimate for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CALT stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $559.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

