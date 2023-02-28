Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($5.02) Per Share

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.50) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $197.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

