Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Friday, February 24th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

NASDAQ KURA opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,668,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after buying an additional 457,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,049,977 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.